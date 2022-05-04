South Simcoe police to pilot body cam project with public input

Officers with the South Simcoe Police Service will be outfitted with body-worn cameras as part of a pilot project, and the service wants to hear what residents think about the idea.

The service says 16 front-line officers will wear the body cams starting Friday until the end of August as part of their day-to-day operations.

Police Chief Andrew Fletcher says before the service makes a long-term commitment, it wants input from the public.

"It is crucial that we hear from our residents about the use of body-worn cameras. Public insight can assist the police service and the Police Services Board to direct further discussions regarding the benefits, limitations and costs associated with the technology," Fletcher notes.

The service hopes to gauge perception, beliefs and concerns from the public concerning officers wearing the body cams with a survey it will conduct and share at a future meeting with the Bradford West Gwillimbury/Innisfil Police Services Board and the public.

The questionnaire gathers opinions about police body cams regarding police accountability, community safety, and privacy.

The online survey opens on Friday. Participation is voluntary and anonymous.