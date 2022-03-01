South Simcoe Police to test body-worn cameras for pilot project

South Simcoe Police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras for a four-month pilot project.

Starting in April, 16 front-line officers will test the technology in a move that is said to lead to better policing.

"One of the points of a pilot project is to test some of the offerings that the body-worn company has and from there find what is a good fit for your service and your community," said Deputy Chief John Van Dyke. "A picture tells a thousand words, and as opposed to an officer testifying, we can provide real play-by-play video evidence of what occurred."

The details of when the cameras will be used are still being ironed out.

As of last year, 135 front-line officers in Barrie started wearing body cameras following a trial run in 2020, with cameras rolling on every call for service.

"We call it investigative interaction, so even if we are talking to a witness, we record that interaction," said Staff Sgt. Dave Goodbrand. "There are also times when the cameras automatically turn on, when we activate our emergency lights in our vehicle, when we activate our taser and when we draw our firearms, it automatically triggers the camera."

Goodbrand said it creates an objective account of how they deal with the public in a measure to improve accountability.

"When we have that in the public, it creates transparency, and it also gives us a true account," Goodbrand said. "It can give you great evidence, and it's shown worldwide to contribute towards guilty pleas and contribute towards things like domestics or [impaired driving]."

South Simcoe Police said both staff and the community would be surveyed to gather feedback.

If all goes well, body-worn cameras could be implemented in early 2023, but that decision will be up to the police services board.