South Stormont man charged with sexual assault involving minors, OPP says

A 58-year-old South Stormont man is facing charges in connection to historical sexual assaults involving youth in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Oct. 13, an investigation was launched into sexual assault allegations involving several minors.

No other details were released by police in a media release.

On Thursday, the suspect was charged with three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, two counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Police say the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victims.