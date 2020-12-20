A new COVID-19 testing centre has opened in south Surrey.

The drive-thru site is located at 3800 King George Blvd.

More specifically, the site is in the South Surrey Park and Ride, at the junction of Highway 99 and King George Highway.

The site, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is one of four testing sites in Surrey, according to the list on Fraser Health’s website.

Walk-in testing is not available at this site, but is available at Peace Arch Hospital.

Those seeking tests are asked to register online through Fraser Health and book their appointment before coming.