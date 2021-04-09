South Vancouver shooting sends man to hospital with critical injuries; investigation underway

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourbood Thursday night.

Vancouver police say the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was parked near Southwest Marine Drive and Yew Street just before 9 p.m. when he was shot.

According to the police department, the victim then drove his vehicle to a nearby strip mall where he asked someone to call 911.

As of Friday morning, the victim was still in hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police say, but officers don't believe there is a risk to the public.