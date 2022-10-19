South Walkerville residents concerned voter notification cards never came in the mail

The municipal election is less than a week away and still, a number of residents are reporting they haven’t received their voter notification cards.

That missing piece of paper has some demanding answers from the city.

“I talked to friends that live out of Ward 4. And I've heard some issues with their voting cards too, which I find really weird, right?” said Elton Robsinon, who has lived in South Walkerville for 47 years.

Voter notification cards were mailed out by the city Sept. 30.

“They all went out in the mail in the same time,” said Terri Knight Lepain, the City of Windsor’s manager of elections and records. “If someone didn't get it, chances are they weren't on the list.”

Aaron Merkestyn is another resident who still hasn’t received one in the mail.

“They said they sent them out. That's their only response. And then they said, I don't know why you haven’t received yet,” said Merkestyn, a member of the South Walkerville Neighbourhood Watch group on Facebook.

He says a large number of area residents have approached him, many of them elderly, wondering when the election is and where they’re supposed to go to vote.

“All the information is on that card, where to go, what time to show, everything. Every detail is on that,” he said.

Terri Knight Lepain confirms 155,000 voter information cards were sent to eligible voters from the printer to Canada Post at the same time.

“Once they leave the printer, they're out of our control. We hope that they get delivered 95 per cent of the time, they do,” Knight Lepain said. “Chances are a few of them probably got lost in the mail.”

But Lepain Knight adds it doesn’t mean you can’t vote.

“I can't stress enough that that voter notification card is nice to have but it is certainly not required to get the ballot,” she said.

What you should have is a piece of ID showing your name and address, but even those without ID can vote using a special form issued at the polling stating by the returning officer.

If you’re not sure where to vote, Knight Lepain suggests you ask a neighbour, call 311, or use the city’s online voter tool to determine your poll location.

Knight Lepain said her department has been preparing for the election for more than a year and dismisses any notion that tampering is taking place.

“I will go on the record to say that under no circumstances is there a conspiracy regarding voter notification cards or any any aspect of this election,” Knight Lepain said.