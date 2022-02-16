South Windsor house fire under investigation

Windsor fire crews were called to a house fire at 865 North Talbot Road around noon Wednesday.

Firefighters had the fire out within less than an hour.

The fire was at a two-storey home that appears to be under construction, with a dumpster in the driveway.

An investigator has been called in to determine the cause and set an amount on damage.

No word on injuries.

More to come.

Update on fire in the 800 Block of North Talbot. Fire is out. Investigator is attending. *MC