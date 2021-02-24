The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a possible COVID-19 exposure at Windsor PetSmart on Saturday.

The WECHU has added the pet store at 4001 Legacy Park Drive to the Possible COVID-19 Public Exposure List.

The date of exposure is Saturday, Feb. 20 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

While the exposure risk at the community centre is considered low, anyone who visited the location is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure, and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed.