Southampton, Ont. resident wins $2 million in Ontario 49 lotto draw

One man from Southampton, Ont. has two million reasons to smile big Thursday.

Thomas Gibbons of Southampton is celebrating his big win following a December 29, 2021 Ontario 49 prize draw.

The 42-year-old small business owner and father of three says he plays the lottery twice and week and chooses both quick pick numbers and his own.

“It was New Year’s Eve and I decided to check my numbers. I joked with my family, saying it would be great to win on New Year’s!” he said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “When I scanned the ticket, I started shaking — I called my wife over to scan it again. We were both ecstatic!”

Gibbons said he shared the news with his family and friends who were shocked — but happy — to personally know someone who hit the jackpot. Gibbons purchased the winning ticket at Ralph's on Goderich Street in Port Elgin.

“I won $2,500 a few years ago and I was excited,” Gibbons said. “But winning this amount is much more exciting!”

So what does Gibbons plan to do with newfound winnings? He plans to pay off his mortgage, purchase a pool for his kids and invest.

“When I asked my kids what they want, my son said he wants batteries for his toy car, and my daughter said she wants a horse and a pickup truck,” Gibbons laughed. “I like how my son thinks, but my daughter on the other hand…”