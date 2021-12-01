Southbound Deerfoot reopened in deep south after multi-vehicle collision
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Part of south Deerfoot closed Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision that sent one person to Foothills hospital.
The incident took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were first on scene, and were able to extricate the passenger from their vehicle.
EMS confirmed they transported one person to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
Southbound Deerfoot from Stoney Trail in the southeast down to Seton Blvd was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
Police are investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run after a second vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
ALERT: Traffic incident on SB Deerfoot Tr south of Cranston Ave SE. #yyctraffic #yycroads— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 2, 2021
