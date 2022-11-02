Southbound DVP reopens at Don Mills after fatality

All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened after being closed overnight for a fatal incident on the highway.

Toronto Paramedic Services was called to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. for a male pedestrian who had been struck, but did not end up transporting anyone, they said.

Officers with Traffic Services are investigating the incident.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Don Mills for several hours, but reopened shortly after 6 a.m.