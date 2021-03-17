A section of the QEII Highway was closed near Carstairs on Wednesday afternoon as crews responded to a fire.

According to 511 Alberta, the fire occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Carstairs, about three kilometres south of the Highway 581 junction.

A truck and boat were seen engulfed in flames shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The scene was cleared just before 4:30 p.m. and motorists are being advised to keep to the left and expect delays if travelling in the area.

