Southcentre Mall now offers free sensory backpack rentals for children

A trip to the mall may be a simple activity for many families, but for those whose children have sensory sensitivities it presents a unique set of challenges.

Children with sensory processing disabilities often don't have the ability to filter external stimuli like loud noises and bright lights, making outings difficult for both them and their parents.

"Due to these circumstances, children who live with these types of disabilities often do not get to experience the same things as many of their peers," a news release from Southcentre Mall stated.

As such, the mall announced on Tuesday it will be offering a complimentary sensory backpack rental program as of Jan. 12.

The backpacks will be available year-round at Guest Services and come filled with resources for self-regulation, tactile input, attention focusing tools and body awareness support items.

At the end of their visit, guests can return the backpack to customer service. The bag and its contents will then be sanitized and repacked for the next sign-out.

"The program is intended to help manage the sensory bombardment children experience on outings, reduce behaviours triggered by sensory overload and help make the overall experience more enjoyable and positive for children and their families,” a news release said.

The sensory backpack rental program was created a partnership with the Calgary Wildrose Lions Club and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Alberta, an organization that supports children living with disabilities and specialized needs.

"When we were approached with the opportunity to offer these backpacks to our guests, it was a no-brainer," said Southcentre Mall marketing manager Alexandra Velosa.

"It is inherently important to us that all of our guests feel valued and acknowledged and have the supports in place at our property to make the experience as enjoyable and seamless as possible. We could not be prouder to offer these to our community.”