Southcentre Mall opens new 'top deck' outdoor skating rinks

Southcentre Mall is preparing to open a new outdoor attraction.

The shopping centre's Top Deck outdoor skating rinks open to the public on Thursday.

One of the rinks will be used for hockey while the other will be for leisure.

“We are excited to provide this new outdoor venue as a safe and fun environment for Calgarians to enjoy getting outside together with friends and family,” said Southcentre Mall marketing manager Alexandra Velosa in a new release.

The rinks are located on the upper level of the parkade at the east end of the mall, next to Decathlon.

Both rinks will be accessible for a minimum $2 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, and will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Safe activities like skating outdoors are so important for our youth, especially when indoor activities are limited," said Ken Lima-Coelho, president & CEO of Big BrothersBig Sisters of Calgary and Area.

The rinks can also be booked for private events in two-hour increments for a minimum $100 donation per rink.

To skate on the rinks, you have to pre-book your visit online, and proof of vaccination will be required.

Officials say the rinks are expected to become an annual initiative.

They will be open until March.

For more information you can visit Southcentre Mall's website.