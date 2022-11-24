Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road future home of roundabout

A busy area of southwest London, Ont. will be the future home of a roundabout, following a public meeting held Wednesday night — and residents have already been notified.

Following a public meeting held on Wednesday night by the City of London, the intersection of Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road will be getting a roundabout, with the project slated to begin in 2023.

Project organizers explained the new roundabout will address safety concerns, as rear-end collisions are particularly high in the area.

The new roundabout is also expected to smooth out traffic congestion as development in southwest London continue to grow.

The city said the length construction process is set to get underway in spring of 2023, with pavement resurfacing set for the spring of 2024.