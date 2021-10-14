iHeartRadio

Southeast Calgary fire confined to garage

A fire at a southeast Calgary home was confined to a single garage Thursday afternoon.

A call came in at 2:25 p.m. about a fire at 1709-34 St. S.E. A fire crew acted quickly and was able to suppress the fire before it could spread.

No one was hurt, a Calgary fire chief said.

The investigation continues.

