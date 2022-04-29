Southeast Calgary recycling depot catches fire

A southeast Calgary recycling depot caught fire Friday night. Witnesses spotted thick black smoke billowing from The Ecco Recycling Plant in Quarry Park around 8 p.m. Friday night.

An excavator was seen being used on the blaze, which could be seen from several kilometres away, which was verified by a witness by the Flying J Truck Stop, who told CTV News he could smell the smoke.

The recycling facility has experienced several fires in the past.

There was no word on any injuries.