Southeast Calgary recycling depot catches fire
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A southeast Calgary recycling depot caught fire Friday night. Witnesses spotted thick black smoke billowing from The Ecco Recycling Plant in Quarry Park around 8 p.m. Friday night.
An excavator was seen being used on the blaze, which could be seen from several kilometres away, which was verified by a witness by the Flying J Truck Stop, who told CTV News he could smell the smoke.
The recycling facility has experienced several fires in the past.
There was no word on any injuries.
