iHeartRadio

Southeast Edmonton home scene of fire Monday morning

A blaze at 60 Street and 37A Avenue NW in the early morning of Oct. 18, 2021, damaged one home’s garage and rear side.

Firefighters were called to the southeast community of Hillview early Monday morning.

The blaze at 60 Street and 37A Avenue NW was reported around 2:45 a.m.

Flames damaged the home’s garage and rear side.

Everyone in the house got out safely, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. 

12