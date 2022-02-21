Southeast Edmonton house goes up in flames

A house in southeast Edmonton was significantly damaged in a fire Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said an explosion was reported at 4454 32A St. around 11:15 a.m.

Five firefighting crews as well as a hazmat crew were dispatched, and arrived to find the home and garage consumed in flames.

It's unknown if anyone was at the home at the time.

As the fire was still burning as of 12:30 p.m., EFRS could not say what caused the blaze or why it was initially reported as an explosion.