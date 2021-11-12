Southeast London neighbourhood evacuated after gas line struck
Londoners are being asked to avoid a southeast London neighbourhood after a severed gas line prompted an evacuation.
The London Fire Department responded to the area of Evans Boulevard and Chelton Road early Friday.
A number of nearby homes were being evacuated and a London transit bus was brought in for shelter.
No injuries have been reported.
Enbridge Gas is on scene to deal with the issue.
Fire officials tell CTV News London the pipe that was struck by a contractor was a larger one that feeds the subdivision.
They said Enbridge will have to dig in the area to get a proper shut off, but fortunately the wind is dissipating the gas well for the time being.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, which is just east of Highbury Avenue and north of Bradley Avenue.
Incident update: @LTCLdnOnt bus located at 705 Chelton for evacuated residents. @enbridgegas in process of getting the gas shut off. No injuries reported. #ldnont— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 12, 2021
-
Ottawa firefighters collecting toy, cash donations to support Toy MountainAs organizers finalize plans for a Santa Claus parade in Ottawa this holiday season, you are invited to drop off new unwrapped toys at fire stations.
-
Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP find body in Lennox Island, P.E.I., while conducting search with helicopterPrince Edward Island RCMP has discovered a body in Lennox Island early Friday afternoon.
-
'Sense of urgency': Shelters looking for more space to house those facing homelessnessThe House of Friendship's lease at a Guelph hotel is coming to an end, and the organization now says it has a temporary plan for shelter users.
-
Alberta Education dumps document that applauded Nazis for strong economyAlberta's education minister ordered the removal of a government publication Friday that suggested teaching the "positive and negative behaviours and attitudes" of Nazi Germany.
-
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to play Victoria in April after COVID-19 cancellationTexas rockers ZZ Top are coming to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, along with special guests Cheap Trick.
-
Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous drivingA 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.
-
Secondary teachers reach tentative deal with WECDSBThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative labour agreement with its secondary teachers.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitor restrictionsWindsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy at the Met Campus, Ouellette Campus and the Regional Cancer Centre.