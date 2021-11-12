Southeast London neighbourhood evacuated after gas line struck

Londoners are being asked to avoid a southeast London neighbourhood after a severed gas line prompted an evacuation.

The London Fire Department responded to the area of Evans Boulevard and Chelton Road early Friday.

A number of nearby homes were being evacuated and a London transit bus was brought in for shelter.

No injuries have been reported.

Enbridge Gas is on scene to deal with the issue.

Fire officials tell CTV News London the pipe that was struck by a contractor was a larger one that feeds the subdivision.

They said Enbridge will have to dig in the area to get a proper shut off, but fortunately the wind is dissipating the gas well for the time being.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, which is just east of Highbury Avenue and north of Bradley Avenue.

Incident update: @LTCLdnOnt bus located at 705 Chelton for evacuated residents. @enbridgegas in process of getting the gas shut off. No injuries reported. #ldnont