Southeast Sask. at risk of flooding: Water Security Agency
After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.
According to a release from the Government of Saskatchewan, warmer temperatures and rainfall over the next two weeks may cause a rapid melt of the snowfall which can cause flooding in the area.
WSA advises people to stay back and off of waterways with fast moving water and not to cross water by foot or vehicle. WSA also recommends personal items be moved to higher ground where possible to protect personal property.
The area of concern goes from Highway 1 south to the United States border and from Highway 47 east to the Manitoba border.
WSA operates control structures in the area which would be used to help reduce flows on the Souris River and divert water into major reservoirs which have additional storage capacity.
WSA's Emergency Flood Damage Reduction Program (EFDRP) is available to help communities and residents respond to flood related issues.
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.
-
Northern MPP wants Ontario government to apologize to minersSudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion on Thursday calling for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980.
-
Workers at Victoria's Our Place Society join unionWorkers at a Greater Victoria non-profit organization that provides supportive housing and other services for those experiencing poverty and homelessness have unionized.
-
City of Victoria sees rising demand for parking spacesBy 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sign at the City of Victoria's Centennial Parkade says the lot is full, and it's the same situation over at the Johnson Street parkade too. The city says its parkades are seeing a rise in activity as tourists return and locals drop personal pandemic precautions.
-
Innisfail RCMP issue resolvedThe RCMP issued a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city saysThe City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
-
This technology could lead to new treatments and cures for severe childhood illnessesScientists at BC Children’s Hospital are overjoyed about a potentially game-changing stem cell research technology that’s the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
-
'Could be us': Nick Nurse believes Raptors are capable of historic comebackThe morning after the Toronto Raptors' heartbreaking overtime loss to Philadelphia that dumped them into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series hole, coach Nick Nurse had a simple message for his team.