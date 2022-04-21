Southeast Saskatchewan braces for another Colorado Low

Here we go again. I feel like I was just telling this story – and really I was. Another Colorado Low is on the way and is set to bring significant snowfall to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan and into Manitoba. Whereas areas around Winnipeg are likely to see more rain.

The powerful low looks to push through North Dakota on Friday, with rain expected to start in southeast Sask. throughout the day. After that, the majority of the precipitation looks to turn into heavy snow in that area. Now, depending on the exact track of this system as well as the temperatures associated with it there could be some variation in precipitation type and exactly where it looks to fall. This is the biggest thing that is still up in the air as the low tracks towards Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

This is what the system looks to be doing on Saturday. However, there is still some model variation in this storm which could lead to changes in precip type and track. However, you'll want to be aware that heavy snow, blowing snow and reduced vis are likely. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/sQ5QOIcbKD

Currently, it looks like up to 60 millimetres of water equivalent is likely to fall from Estevan through to Berens River. Again though, a change in the track or temperatures will decide how much of this is snow and how much is rain. Looking at the models though, those areas could see 20 to 50 centimetres of snow, along with some rain to start. So it is going to be wet and messy out there.

Ahead of this system, special weather statements have been issued from Environment Canada for the Carlyle, Moosomin, Weyburn and Estevan areas. This is because heavy snow, along with gusting winds are possible. Saturday will be the more hazardous day of the weekend with wind gusts up to 90 km/h expected in the southeast corner which could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. This again will depend on precipitation type. If it all falls as heavy snow when you combine it with those gusting winds, we could see near-zero visibility.

Special weather statements now in effect for the SE corner of Sask as we watch for another Colorado Low to push in this weekend. Looks like up to 60 mm of precip is possible with 20-50 cm of that being snow. This will be combined with gusting winds to 90km/h. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/qxiOH6bndp

Again, it will be another weekend where travel may be hazardous. Make sure you check the Highway Hotline before you head out and watch for changing conditions. Stay safe out there!