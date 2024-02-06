iHeartRadio

Southeast Windsor investigation leads to road closures


Police respond to the 3600 block of Byng Road and the 3600 block of Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)

Windsor police are warning of an ongoing investigation.

No details are available other than the 3600 block of Byng Rd. is closed and the 3600 block of Walker Rd. was also closed but has since reopened.

Windsor police told CTV News “the investigation is just starting” and there is no information that can be released.

