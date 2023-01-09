Southern Alberta advocates weigh in on provincial affordability payments

The government of Alberta has released more details on its highly anticipated affordability payments.

Starting Jan. 18, eligible Albertans can apply to receive a $100 monthly payment, which will start being sent out Jan. 31.

The monthly payments will run for the next six months.

Eligible groups include families and guardians caring for children under 18, seniors and Albertans with disabilities who are already receiving income support, AISH or PDD payments.

"These monthly affordability payments will provide real relief to those who need it most and are in addition to the significant broad based relief already being provided to Albertans," said Matt Jones, affordability and utilities minister, Monday during a press conference.

Those receiving disability payments or the Alberta Seniors Benefit are automatically enrolled.

Mark Davids, executive director of the Southern Alberta Individualized Planning Association, believes this automatic enrolment is especially beneficial for those with developmental disabilities.

"A lot of people don't access things like different income programs because they don't know how. And if you don't have the support, say you do have a developmental disability and you don't know how to access this and you don't have the support staff to help you figure it out, you're not going to receive that money," he said.

The plan is not without its critics.

There are those who believe the support isn't enough.

And Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips believes the government has made it too easy for those who aren't eligible to take money from the program.

“I sincerely hope those who don't qualify for them, those who are too high income, don't receive them. And in that we have received absolutely no indication that the government has that verification, that double-checking is in place,” she said.

Rob Miyashiro, executive director of the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization, is happy to see any funding that comes from the province to assist seniors.

But he doesn't understand why the income threshold for the payments is so high.

“There's just some odd things about the way this is rolling out. The threshold for income is really high. The Alberta seniors benefit, the couples cut off for the seniors benefit is $63,350. So the cut-off for this affordability one is triple that,” Miyashiro said.

More information on the payments and eligibility requirements is available online.