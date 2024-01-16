Southern Alberta bracing for significant snowfall

After dealing with temperatures around -40 C for much of last week, southern Albertans aren't out of the woods just yet.

On Tuesday night, Lethbridge will get hit with some significant snow.

“By the time all is said and done in the Lethbridge area we'll likely see snowfall amount in excess of 15 centimetres,” Justin Shelley, an Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist, said.

Other nearby areas are forecast to see even more of the white stuff.

The Pincher Creek and Crowsnest pass regions could see up to 25 centimetres of snow.

“It might end being the bullseye close to the Lethbridge area as we head into tomorrow night as that system skirts the border with Montana,” Shelley said

This new snowfall is expected to be light and fluffy, which is good news for ski hills.

Until now, resorts in the Rockies have dealt with significantly less snow than they're used to.

“It's been a bit of a feast or famine year here in the south Canadian Rockies. So we're really looking forward to some fresh snowfall as well as well as some more moderate temperatures,” Katherine Seleski, the manager of the Pass Powderkeg Ski Area, said.

“We felt the deep freeze as much as anyone so we're really looking forward to the fresh conditions and having that available for our guests this weekend."

All this new snow could also create some headaches for drivers.

Driving experts are reminding motorists to be extra cautious on their morning commutes.

“Just be aware. Intersections are always one of your slipperiest spaces, so slow down when coming up to them. Be ready to stop before red lights actually turn red,” Dennis Porter, an AMA driver’s education senior instructor, said.

But after dealing with a stretch of severe winter weather, southern Alberta is due for a reprieve. Temperatures are expected to reach above zero next week.