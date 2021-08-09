Southern Alberta businesses optimistic as border reopens to vaccinated American travellers

Monday marked the first time in roughly 15 months that Americans could enter the country for non-essential travel.

For business owners in southern Albertan border towns, the move is cause for celebration after well over a year of financial struggle.

"With the border restrictions we have probably had between 60 and 65 per cent less bookings than the previous two years," said Ronald Smith, manager of Cardston's South Country Inn.

"Usually for May, April, June, July, August and September we're full completely and we've only been full four days this summer."

As of Monday, the South Country Inn still had plenty of vacancies but the hope is that things will heat up as more Americans trickle over the border to visit family and partake in annual trips.

"We're hoping that August and September will be much better," said Smith. "Some car show groups said they may book and one motorcycle group said they may book as well."

That optimism is being felt by the entire business community in Cardston that relies heavily on American visitors passing through the nearby Peigan-Carway border crossing.

"Things are looking really good from a lot of our business owners," said Cardston Chamber of Commerce president Tarence Kemp.

"Business owners in general are really, really optimistic. Hotels and motels especially, they're looking forward to seeing the traffic. A lot of our businesses that have kind of downsized or contracted, they're really excited to see some tourist traffic before the end of the summer."

In Coutts, a small border town of just under 250 residents, the reopening of the border is being met by excitement despite frustration that the borders aren't open both ways.

"Everybody got all excited and then well, no not yet. You're going to have to wait a little longer. It's only been 15 months, what the heck," said Coutts Mayor Jim Willett.

"It would help things a great deal if we could go ahead and get full travel both directions."

American visitors are also excited to travel north to visit family and get back to their annual vacation plans.

But are there any major concerns from those living near the border?

"None. Zero. People who have two vaccinations, they can come and go any way they want, however they want," said Smith.

Land borders in Alberta weren't nearly as busy as those in Ontario but for the sake of local economies, business owners are keeping their fingers crossed that Americans will consistently cross the border.