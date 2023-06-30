Southern Alberta county declares agricultural disaster

Foothills County, Alta., says "unseasonably hot and dry conditions" over the past two months have pushed area farmers to the breaking point.

The district declared a municipal agricultural disaster during a Wednesday council meeting.

"(There are) poor conditions in nearly all annual and perennial crops and pastures," the county said in its report.

"Tame forage stands have been severely affected with many producers feeding through May and already turning livestock into hay stands."

Its report suggests 80 per cent of seeded hectares and 90 per cent of hay and pasture hectares have been affected by the drought.

Despite the downpour in June, Foothills County says all areas in its jurisdiction have a moisture quantity 35 to 55 per cent below average.

It also said grass and legume plants "will not be able to recover."

"As of June 27, 2023, all annual crops in Foothills County are being impacted by the ongoing drought conditions," the report said.

"Areas to the northwest and northeast of Okotoks have faired better due to increased snowpack, later seeding dates and moderately increased precipitation through the tillering and booting stages."

The county says some of the hardest-hit areas are south of High River.

"Some fields in the flowering stage (are) lacking any tillers and already beginning to desiccate."

Foothills County is a municipal district south of Calgary that includes the towns of Okotoks and High River as well as the communities of Priddis, De Winton, Millarville, Diamond Valley, Blackie, Longview and Cayley.