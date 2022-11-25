Southern Alberta man accused of breaking into rural properties, selling stolen goods online

Three Hills RCMP have arrested a man they call "a prolific property crime offender" following an investigation into stolen vehicles and goods being sold online.

According to Mounties, a multi-month investigation into break-ins throughout Kneehill County, northeast of Calgary, led to the search of the suspect's home on Nov. 23.

During the search, officers recovered electronic devices, weapons and stolen vehicle documents.

Jesse Bulechowsky, 41, was arrested and charged with 16 offences including:

Trafficking of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Altering, removing or obliterating a vehicle identification number; and,

Uttering forged documents.

RCMP recovered a stolen truck, ride-on lawnmower, trailer and ATV that had been posted for sale on online platforms.

Bulechowsky was released from custody ahead of his Dec. 16 appearance in Drumheller provincial court.