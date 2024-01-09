Southern Alberta man charged after shooting himself in the foot
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
A Coaldale man is facing charges after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.
RCMP officers were called to a home in the southern Alberta town just before noon on Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots.
Investigators determined a 41-year-old man had been "walking around the residence with a shotgun" when he accidentally discharged the weapon and shot himself.
Paramedics treated him on scene before taking him to hospital.
He's charged with several offences, including three counts of careless use of a firearm and six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order.
The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on Jan. 10.
-
-
Disgraced Calgary doctor receives another 3-year sentence for sex assault on patientsA disgraced Calgary neurologist has again been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of patients over three decades.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7MWith a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Here’s OC Transpo’s plan to keep service running in the stormOC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
-
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprainToronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.
-
Summerside, federal government pledge $5.8 billion to increase P.E.I. housing density, affordabilityThe City of Summerside, P.E.I., and the Government of Canada plan to fast track development for 132 housing units over the next three years.
-
Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter fundingThe YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.