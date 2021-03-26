Southern Alberta man faces child porn charges following search warrant execution

Members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit have taken over a child porn investigation at a village in southern Alberta.

Authorities say a man from Hill Spring, Alta., located 104 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge and 32 kilometres west of Cardston, Alta., is facing multiple charges following a search at a business in the community.

RCMP arrested William Keely after evidence was discovered during a search at Hill Spring Trading Co.

He faces four counts of child pornography including accessing, possession and distribution.

Keely has been released on bail and is expected in Pincher Creek provincial court on April 6.