Southern Alberta RCMP seek man who allegedly offered 13-year-old boy money for sex
Mounties have released a composite sketch of a suspect after a teenage boy reported being propositioned in a town east of Calgary.
Gleichen RCMP officers responded to the town's main street late in the morning of July 28 following reports an unknown male had approached a 13-year-old and offered him money for sex.
The suspect, who has not been located, is described as:
- A man believed to be in his 50s;
- Having grey hair and blue eyes; and
- Wearing glasses and a blue and white plaid shirt.
The man was reportedly driving a newer model, light coloured GMC pickup truck with aftermarket lights.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the composite sketch is asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP detachment at 403-734-3923. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Gleichen is located approximately 60 kilometres east of Calgary.
A man with a similar description is wanted in connection with an Aug. 9 incident in Blackfalds, Alta., north of Red Deer, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly approached by a driver and told to enter his vehicle. RCMP have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.
-
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirementsOntario’s top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements, potentially paving the way for larger crowds at some of the city’s professional sporting venues this fall.
-
Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouseThe London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: PoliceNova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia to tighten border to New Brunswick Wednesday morningAmid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia is set to re-establish border measures Wednesday.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.
-
Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation frameworkThe Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.