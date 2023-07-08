Southern Alberta's newest winery is a Little Gem

Wine lovers in southern Alberta no longer have to head to B.C. for their wine fix after Friday's grand opening of the Little Gem Winery's tasting room just outside of Lethbridge.

Little Gem Winery is 20 minutes outside of town near Nobleford and is the newest winery in southern Alberta.

Field Stone Fruit Wines, which opened in 2005, is Alberta's largest, and oldest fruit wine producer

However, instead of using grapes, they make a fruit wine from Haskap berries and have become a beacon for agri-tourism in the area.

They've also teamed up with local producers to sell their products in the tasting room.

A larger grand opening for the public is taking place at Little Gem Saturday.

"From 10 o'clock to 5 o'clock in the afternoon, everyone's welcome," said Joel Mans, the owner of Little Gem. "We'll have tours of the winery, of the fields, we'll have a bouncy castle for the kids, we'll have a tractor with small carts behind for kids to give them a ride through the farm so all ages are welcome.

"And of course," he added, "tastings of the wines and small store where you can shop for some local products."

Little Gem Wineries will officially open its doors mid next week. Visit their website for more information or to book a winery tour.