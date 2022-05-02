Southern Alberta speeder clocked doing 205 km/h in an 80 km/h zone
A Calgary man is facing several charges after a Chestermere Peace Officer allegedly caught him driving more than twice the speed limit on the western edge of the city last week.
The officer spotted the speeder while monitoring traffic in the 23500 block of Range Road 284 at around 6:10 p.m. on April 29.
Officials with Chestermere Municipal Enforcement say radar confirmed the vehicle was travelling at about 199 km/h before hitting a top speed of 205 km/h in an area where the speed limit was 80 km/h.
"The vehicle was recklessly passing other northbound vehicles with complete disregard for the safety of other road users," a Monday news release said.
The officer stopped the driver, who said he was "just testing out his new exhaust system," according to officials.
"Travelling at these speeds is outrageous," said Sgt. Trever Bowman in a news release. "It not only shows the wanton disregard for their own safety, but other members of the public.
"This could have ended so tragically in a split second for someone who was just heading home on a Friday afternoon.”
The man, who hasn't been named, is set to appear in provincial court in July.
