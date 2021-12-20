Southern Alberta teacher charged with sexual assault against 16-year-old student

Redcliffe RCMP has charged a teacher in Dunmore, Alta. with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person after receiving complaints from a student.

The student went to police and alleged that beginning in 2021 while they were 16 years old, they were sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a teacher employed at Eagle Butte High School.

After an investigation, police arrested Rebecca Lynn McCubbin, 27, on Dec. 16. She is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person and was released with a number of conditions, including not having unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18 and not going to places where people under 18 are likely to be like a park or a pool.

She is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 27, 2022.

Prairie Rose Public School Division issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"Following notification of the arrest and charges, this individual was immediately removed from the school environment and they are no longer actively working for the school division or with any division students," it read.

"Prairie Rose Public Schools is committed to assisting the RCMP fully and transparently throughout the process and is also collaborating with the local Child Advocacy Centre to support the school community moving forward."

Officials said counselling support is being made available to the school community.

Dunmore is near Medicine Hat, about 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redcliffe RCMP at 403-548-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.