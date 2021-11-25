Southern Alberta woman charged with murder in death of travelling partner
A 26-year-old woman from Medicine Hat has been charged with first degree murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the discovery of a body outside Pincher Creek.
RCMP officials confirm the remains of a woman were located and reported to police on the morning of Nov. 19 at a rural location outside the town.
The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Megan Eekma following an autopsy conducted days later by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary.
Melissa Lynn Martens-Lagasse was considered a suspect and, on Nov. 23, the Medicine Hat woman was arrested and charged.
Martens-Lagasse remained in custody ahead of her appearance in Lethbridge provincial court that was scheduled to take place Thursday.
According to RCMP, the accused and the victim were travelling together from B.C. to Alberta at the time of Eekma's death.
Investigators continue to seek dash cam footage from anyone who travelled in the area of Highway 505 and Range Road 291A between the afternoon of Nov. 18 and the morning of Nov. 19. Anyone with recordings from that time or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6000.
-
2 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to Alberta First Nation suspicious deathTwo men face second-degree murder charges after a 41-year-old man was found dead at an Alberta First Nation home that the RCMP responded to for complaints of "multiple shots fired."
-
Go Fund Me set up to help pay Shelly Glover's legal costs in PC Leadership court battleA Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Shelly Glover with legal costs as she fights to have a new Manitoba PC Leadership vote.
-
Police asking public to avoid area of Herring Cove Road: HRPHalifax Regional Police is asking members of the public to avoid the 400 block of Herring Cove Road as officers are currently on the scene.
-
Some CERB recipients set to get notices that they owe feds some of the aidSome Canadians who received a pandemic jobless benefit are set to receive notices that they have to repay some of the aid they received last year.
-
Power out in Varsity after vehicle hits light standard on ShaganappiPower is out for approximately 1,100 homes in Varsity after a car crashed into a light standard Thursday on Shaganappi Trail.
-
UCP outspends NDP in 2020, AMA tops third-party political ad spending: Elections AlbertaThe governing United Conservative Party (UCP) outspent the Opposition last fiscal year, while the Alberta Medical Association led the way in third-party political advertising, according to Elections Alberta.
-
'I officially received Trikafta': Ottawa woman with cystic fibrosis receives life-saving medicationA 23-year-old Ottawa woman with cystic fibrosis received a life-saving medication this week, and is now vowing to continue to fight until every single CF patient has it "in their hands."
-
Flood watch, evacuation alert issued as more rain falls on southern B.C.The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the province's South Coast, and a regional district in the Interior has issued an evacuation alert for several properties, as the first of three successive atmospheric rivers hits the province.
-
'Everyone's frustrated': impending closure of Lethbridge clinic highlights city's family doctor shortageAccording to Primary Care Networks, there are currently no doctors in Lethbridge that are currently taking on new patients.