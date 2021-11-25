Southern Alberta woman charged with murder in death of travelling partner

A 26-year-old woman from Medicine Hat has been charged with first degree murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the discovery of a body outside Pincher Creek.

RCMP officials confirm the remains of a woman were located and reported to police on the morning of Nov. 19 at a rural location outside the town.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Megan Eekma following an autopsy conducted days later by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary.

Melissa Lynn Martens-Lagasse was considered a suspect and, on Nov. 23, the Medicine Hat woman was arrested and charged.

Martens-Lagasse remained in custody ahead of her appearance in Lethbridge provincial court that was scheduled to take place Thursday.

According to RCMP, the accused and the victim were travelling together from B.C. to Alberta at the time of Eekma's death.

Investigators continue to seek dash cam footage from anyone who travelled in the area of Highway 505 and Range Road 291A between the afternoon of Nov. 18 and the morning of Nov. 19. Anyone with recordings from that time or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6000.