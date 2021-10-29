Southern Alberta woman sought by Cardston RCMP

Authorities are looking for the public's help to track down a woman wanted for a number of violent incidents, including what they're calling "administering a noxious thing."

Cardston RCMP say charges against Kara-Lyn Grose, 45, were laid back in February 2020.

The offences occurred between 2012 and 2015 in the Cardston area, and police say the victims were all children, between the ages of nine and 15.

They were known to her, RCMP say, but officials would not confirm the nature of the relationship between the victims and the accused.

Officials were first notified about the incidents in 2019, when one of the victims came forward to speak with police.

Charges were laid at the time, but police were unable to locate her, so she has yet to appear in court.

Grose, who also uses the last name Stephan, is wanted for:

Four counts of assault;

Three counts of assault with a weapon;

Uttering a death threat and;

Administering a noxious thing.

She is described as:

152 centimetres (5') tall;

48 kilograms (105 pounds);

Brown hair and;

Brown eyes.

"Attempts by police to locate Grose have been unsuccessful and her whereabouts are unknown," police said in a release.

RCMP say it's likely she fled the country around when the investigation was launched and it's also possible she could have recently returned to Canada.

If you have seen Grose or know her whereabouts, please contact Cardston RCMP at 403-653-4931 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Cardston is located approximately 235 kilometres southeast of Calgary and 79 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.