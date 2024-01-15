Southern B.C. could see more snow, freezing rain this week

A blast of winter weather is expected to return to southern B.C. this week.

Beginning on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting a Pacific low-pressure system that will stretch from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays.

The weather agency says the moisture from this system will mix with arctic air already in place over the South Coast to bring snow to most areas.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, and the Malahat highway could see freezing rain and snow overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The Victoria area is expected to see a transition to rain on Wednesday. Environment Canada is warning the snow and freezing rain could pose a hazard while outdoors or on the road.

On Monday morning, nearly the entire province was under a warning or special weather statement.

Artic outflow, snowfall and extreme cold warnings have been issued with temperatures reaching below -20 C in regions across B.C.

The Peace Country could see temperatures drop to -45 C with the wind chill, with temperatures in both the eastern Fraser Valley and parts of the Okanagan ranging from -20 to -35 C.

Environment Canada urges people to dress warmly in layers, cover exposed skin and stay dry as frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors.