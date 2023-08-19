Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border

A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.

According to Saturday’s Smoky Skies Bulletin, wildfire smoke is either already impacting or is likely to impact communities from Tofino in the west all the way to Sparwood in the east over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The bulletin notes that smoky conditions can vary considerably hour-by-hour as winds, temperature and wildfire behavior changes quickly.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” it reads.

In the southern Interior, particularly in the Okanagan, the air quality health index is at "extremely high risk" for fine particulate matter, Alyssa Charbonneau, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

A weather pattern Saturday sent the smoke toward the coast, she said.

On Saturday, the smoke was highly visible in the Lower Mainland, but the fine particulate matter was “aloft” in the sky and hadn’t reached the surface yet, meaning the air quality health index was low, despite appearances, Charbonneau explained.

She said the smoke will likely settle in Sunday, which could lead to the AQHI rising.

“The good news is that for the Lower Mainland it does look relatively short lived. We have a shift in the wind pattern expected on Monday, which could help clear out some of the smoke and stop things from getting really bad here,” Charbonneau said.

People with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory infections, older adults, pregnant people, infants and children are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure, according to the advisory.

During smoky conditions, you should stop or reduce outdoor physical activity if breathing becomes uncomfortable and drink lots of water, officials say.

“If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic or emergency department,” the bulletin reads.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are not covered by the Smoky Skies Bulletin, but the Metro Vancouver Regional District also issued an air quality advisory for the area on Saturday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently 384 wildfires burning across the province, and 15 of them are “of note,” meaning they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.