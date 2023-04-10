Southern Footprints charity run returns to Point Pelee

In a couple of weeks, runners will once again gather at Point Pelee National Park for a big race.

The "Southern Footprints" event is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The event partners with Crime Stoppers Windsor-Essex to support Crime Stoppers initiatives in Leamington.

Over 300 participants have registered for the race taking place Sunday, April 23.

Dave Campbell, the race director for Southern Footprints, said he’s thrilled to be hosting the event again — but wants the public to know it’s more than just a race.

It’s also about bringing the community together in a beautiful iconic part of Canada.

"We hope to have close to 400 participants,” said Campbell.

“The gates are open at 7 o'clock in the morning. We're on Facebook at Southern Footprints. Drive in, come on down. Visit us. And once you're there — spend a day at the park."

There’s a children 1-km race for the youngsters and a Mascot Race. In addition, runners can compete in 5K, 10K or 15K races.

The iconic park surrounds the participants and spectators. The natural scenery encourages them to explore along the running path. This race is half road and half trail through the woods.

More information about the event and registration is available online.