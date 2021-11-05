Southern Georgian Bay OPP pull three impaired drivers off the road in two days

OPP in the Southern Georgian Bay area say officers removed three impaired drivers from area roadways across two days this week.

According to OPP, the first incident took place on Wednesday evening shortly after 10 p.m. A man from New Tecumseth had proceeded to sleep behind the wheel after parking in what police called an 'odd manner' on Yonge Street. He was taken into custody after failing a roadside screening test.

Just a few hours later, in nearby Tay Township, a driver was pulled over for speeding on Vasey Road near Wood Road. Shortly after midnight, police quickly noticed alcohol on their breath and placed the 48-year-old driver under arrest.

The following morning, the similar third incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Simcoe Road 93 in Tiny Township when police saw a driver speeding. Once pulled over, alcohol was detected on their breath, and they failed a roadside screening test. Police also seized a pair of brass knuckles.

All three drivers, who were not connected in any way, are facing various impaired driving charges. They are all expected to appear in court in November.