Southern Manitoba could be hit by spring snow storm

A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Monday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) updated a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for a number of communities in southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

ECCC said the storm will bring 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy snow, and strong winds that could reduce visibility.

"Beginning late Tuesday afternoon, heavy snow will begin to fall over southern Manitoba and will continue until Thursday morning," ECCC said. "The greatest accumulations will fall over the extreme southeastern portions of the province."

Seasonal, above-freezing temperatures are expected by the weekend.

ECCC warns Manitobans that accumulating snow could make travel difficult and dangerous in some places, adding that visibility may be reduced amid heavy snow. Drivers should avoid travel if possible.