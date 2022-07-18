Southern Manitoba could experience up to 150 mm of rain over next 48 hours

Manitobans in the southern part of the province are being warned to prepare for heavy amounts of rain over the next two days.

The province said a weather system coming to Manitoba is expected to bring anywhere from 25 to 150 millimetres over a 48 hour period.

An overland flood warning has been issued to all areas south of Highway 1 and Highway 16.

The province said higher amounts of rain could create "localized overland flooding."

