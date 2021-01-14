Manitobans across the south woke up to icy roads and closed schools Thursday morning as an Alberta Clipper brought freezing rain and snow.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s 511 site reported closed highways as far east as the Ontario border, all the way to the Roblin-Russell area in the west.

Earlier in the morning, the Trans Canada Highway was closed from Portage la Prairie to the Ontario border. The highway was fully reopened just before 9:00 a.m.

Still closed as of mid-morning are Highway 45 between Rossburn and Russell and Hwy. 83 from Foxwarren to San Clara.

Roads throughout the south and into the Interlake are currently reported as partially ice-covered though still open.

Manitoba RCMP responded to dozens of reports of crashes caused by slippery conditions including an incident Wednesday afternoon in which 13 vehicles, including several semi-trailers, skidded into the ditch, some colliding with each other, on Highway 10 east of Swan River.

Weather forecasts for Thursday call for freezing drizzle, light snow, blowing snow, and wind gusts up to 70 km/h across much of the south.