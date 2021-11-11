Southern Manitoba hit with heavy snow and strong winds; some services may be affected

Southern Manitoba will be hit with heavy snow and strong winds on Thursday, which could cause disruptions to some services.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a number of parts of the province, including Winnipeg, saying that a low-pressure system is bringing snow and strengthening winds in southern Manitoba.

It notes that most of southern Manitoba will see some snow. Regions in the Interlake and northern Red River Valley will likely see heavy snowfall due to lake effect streamers off of Lake Manitoba.

The weather agency explains that these streamers “produce narrow bands of heavy snow with very poor visibilities,’ adding that the streamers could cause more than 30 centimetres of snow in some parts of the Interlake.

Winnipeg, however, will likely see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday, mostly originating from Lake Winnipeg.

Environment Canada forecasts snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres along the Manitoba escarpment on the western edge of the Red River Valley.

The weather agency also expects to see winds of 70 to 80 km/h later on Thursday, leading to potentially blustery conditions.

The low-pressure system will move away on Friday, with the snow and wind easing on Friday morning.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to adjust to the changing roads conditions. It notes that if your visibility is reduced from heavy snow, you should turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Drivers are also encouraged to create an emergency plan and get an emergency kit.

STORM WARNINGS

Environment Canada has also issued winter storm warnings for some parts of southern Manitoba, including Dauphin, McCreary, and Swan River.

The snowfall accumulations in these areas will vary, with most communities seeing accumulations of 10 to 25 centimetres by the end of the day. Areas along the escarpment will see the heaviest snowfall with the possibility of 40 centimetres.

Environment Canada recommends that people in these areas postpone non-essential travel, and prepare for quickly changing travel conditions. It said if you must travel, you should keep others informed of your destination, and bring along an emergency kit and cellphone.

DISRUPTED SERVICES

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) issued an advisory that community health services, particularly home care services, could be affected over the next few days due to the wintry weather.

Depending on the severity of the weather and its impact on transportation, weather-related service delays and cancellations are possible.

Anyone whose visits are postponed or cancelled will be contacted and notified of the change. Clients who want to cancel or postpone their own visits can contact their case coordinator, nurse or the after-hours service line at 204-788-8331.

Home care clients are advised to consider initiating back-up plans.

The WRHA notes that it will make every effort to keep to the existing schedule, but some weather-related delays are inevitable. It expects service to resume as per usual once the storm has cleared.