Southern Manitoba school dealing with several COVID-19 cases; not considered an outbreak

A school in southern Manitoba is dealing with a number of cases of COVID-19. However, it has not been designated as an outbreak.

In the two weeks prior to Oct. 11, there were eight cases of COVID-19 associated with Kleefeld School, located in Kleefeld, Man.

Despite the number of cases, this is not considered an outbreak, which is only declared when there are at least three school-associated cases within 14 days of each other in students, teachers or staff within a cohort. The infected individuals must have also potentially acquired COVID-19 at school.

According to a spokesperson for the Manitoba government, students at Kleefeld School will continue with in-class learning.

In a public health notice from Oct. 10, the Hanover School Division said the there were confirmed cases at the school on Sept. 15, 16 and Oct. 4 in Grades 1, 4, 6 and/or Bus 94 when they may have been infectious.

The division noted that within 24 hours of a confirmed case, public health begins to investigate and identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The Hanover School Division added that the school and bus were cleaned, disinfected and sanitized, and that it is working with provincial health authorities to make sure it takes the necessary measures to protect students and staff.