Southern Manitoba to experience blowing snow, near-zero visibility on Tuesday

Much of southern Manitoba is expected to experience blowing snow that will cause near-zero visibility in some areas on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for a number of communities, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie.

The weather agency warns that strong winds of 70 to 80 km/h will combine with flurries to greatly reduce visibility.

Some areas are expected to see prolonged periods of blowing snow, while other areas will experience abrupt changes in visibility as the flurries move through.

Environment Canada advises that when blowing snow combines with flurries there is a possibility of near white-out conditions.

Weather conditions are expected to improve in southwest Manitoba by Tuesday afternoon, and by Tuesday evening in the Red River Valley.

Those travelling on the highway on Tuesday should check conditions before leaving and be careful because things can change quickly.

Environment Canada warns that travel will be “hazardous” in some locations. Manitobans are advised to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions.

If you are driving and the visibility is reduced, you should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Those travelling in southern Manitoba should consider postponing non-essential travel until the weather improves on Tuesday.