Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized

Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.

A couple from southern Ontario -- 25-year-old Stephanie Imeson from Chatham-Kent and 27-year-old Derek Comartin from Stony Point -- died after a canoe they were in with two others capsized in Le Grou Lake in East Mills Township on Aug. 30.

The two survivors were able to swim to shore while one of the bodies was found by neighbouring cottagers and given CPR. The person was later pronounced decease by medical professionals.

OPP's underwater search and recovery crew found the body of the second victim.

An investigation being led by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is continuing.