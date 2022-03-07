Southern Ont. driver charged in double fatal Hwy. 11 crash in December

A 41-year-old southern Ontario resident has been charged in a fatal crash that killed two people on Highway 11 in December, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

It happened in Temagami shortly after 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 when a commercial vehicle collided with two passenger vehicles travelling the opposite direction, OPP said.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were found deceased and have been identified as 60-year-old David Parton from Brantford, and 66-year-old Sandra Moyer from Ayr, in southwestern Ontario, police said.

"The driver and passenger of the (commercial motor vehicle), along with the driver of the second vehicle, sustained non-life threatening injuries," OPP added.

As a result of the investigation, an Etobicoke resident has been charged with careless driving causing death. Officers from the Burlington detachment served the accused with a summons on Sunday.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 5 in Temiskaming Shores.

According to a Kingston law firm, the penalty for the charge is a fine between $2,000-$50,000, a jail sentence of up to two years and/or a driver's licence suspension of up to five years.