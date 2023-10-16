Southern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11

A southern Ontario driver is accused of travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 early Monday morning, provincial police say.

“Around 12:30 a.m. this morning, a James Bay OPP officer stopped (a) vehicle going 142 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 11 south of Cochrane,” said police on social media.

“The 21-year-old driver from Brampton was charged for stunt driving.”

OPP officials in northern Ontario have said stunt driving in the region is rising after a pandemic pause.

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The photo posted on social media shows a sedan pulled over on the side of the road.

“The OPP targets speeders, racers/stunt drivers and other aggressive drivers through robust enforcement throughout the year,” said police.

“Slow down.”

Early this morning, on #Hwy11 south of #Cochrane, #JamesBayOPP stopped a vehicle at 142km/hr in a 90 zone.



The 21 y/o Brampton driver received:

· A licence suspension for 30 days

· Vehicle impoundment for 14 days

· A future court date for the #StuntDriving charge#SlowDown ^kb pic.twitter.com/ehwvL4tb3L