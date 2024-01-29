Southern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 69

A driver from Scarborough, Ont. was travelling 60km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 on Sunday, police say.

“(On) Jan. 28, OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) Sudbury’s TIME (traffic incident management and enforcement team) stopped a vehicle traveling 160km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69,” provincial police said on social media.

Last year, OPP officials in northern Ontario said following a pause during the pandemic stunt driving in the region is again on the rise.

As a result of the traffic stop the 53-year-old driver has been charged with speeding and stunt driving – their driver’s licence was also suspended for 30 days and the vehicle involved was impounded for 14 days.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“Slow down (and) drive safe,” said police.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) echoed the OPP sentiments that “speed kills” on ‘X,’ formerly Twitter.

“Excessive speeds not only incur high costs for towing, fines and elevated insurance rates, but they also increase your chances of a serious or fatal collision,” said GSPS.

“Obey the posted speed limit.”

